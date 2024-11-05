New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 12,999 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,999 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Equifax were worth $21,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Equifax by 19.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 3.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,513 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 3.2% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 107,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 7.8% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 49,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. BNP Paribas raised Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Equifax from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Equifax from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Equifax from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.47.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total value of $845,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,118.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.49, for a total transaction of $15,770,648.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,532,909.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total value of $845,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,118.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,304 shares of company stock valued at $16,889,119 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX opened at $264.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.49. The stock has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.82, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.13 and a 52 week high of $309.63.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.67%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

