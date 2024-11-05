New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 45,337 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 45,337 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.75% of Helmerich & Payne worth $22,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 233,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after buying an additional 7,515 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Semanteon Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 33.9% during the third quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP now owns 37,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 9,383 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 31.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Shares of HP opened at $33.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.46 and a 1 year high of $44.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

