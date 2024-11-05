New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 57,297 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,123,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,297 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $18,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,374,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,211,000 after buying an additional 82,618 shares during the period. Semanteon Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP now owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 26,084 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 74,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 77,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 178.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

OneSpaWorld Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OSW stock opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $18.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average of $15.64.

OneSpaWorld Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio is 32.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephen Lazarus sold 170,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $2,880,432.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 556,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,411,784.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 244,810 shares of company stock worth $4,243,816. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

