New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,022 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of Eastman Chemical worth $21,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 238.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Eastman Chemical Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $100.05 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.80 and its 200 day moving average is $101.04.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. Bank of America lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.64.
Eastman Chemical Profile
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.
