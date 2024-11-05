New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 406 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Duolingo worth $7,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Duolingo in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 350.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Duolingo from $255.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Duolingo from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JMP Securities lowered Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Duolingo from $230.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $271.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.22.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 17,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.27, for a total transaction of $3,646,086.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,417,183.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 19,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total value of $4,117,609.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,294.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 17,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.27, for a total value of $3,646,086.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,417,183.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,874 shares of company stock valued at $15,332,342 over the last ninety days. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duolingo Price Performance

Duolingo stock opened at $290.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.61 and a beta of 0.79. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.05 and a 52-week high of $311.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $262.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.13 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Duolingo Profile

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.