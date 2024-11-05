New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $8,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Essent Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. BayBridge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 23,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 27,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ESNT opened at $54.11 on Tuesday. Essent Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $47.56 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.05). Essent Group had a net margin of 61.31% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 969.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Essent Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Essent Group from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Essent Group from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Essent Group from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Essent Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Essent Group news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total value of $127,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,203.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essent Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.