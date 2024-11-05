New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.45 Million Stock Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of GameStop worth $6,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in GameStop by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in GameStop by 535.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in GameStop by 0.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 542,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GME. StockNews.com raised GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of GameStop from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

NYSE GME opened at $22.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 171.78 and a beta of -0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.44. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $64.83.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. GameStop had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $798.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $43,305.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,668.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 11,000 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $229,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 43,927 shares in the company, valued at $914,560.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel William Moore sold 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $43,305.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,668.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,639 shares of company stock worth $481,000. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

