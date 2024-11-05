New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.25 Million Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Hancock Whitney worth $7,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HWC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 25,241 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 6.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 179,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after purchasing an additional 11,449 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 280.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 12,405 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 75,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth $1,159,000. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Carleton Richard Wilkins sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $40,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,105. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Carleton Richard Wilkins sold 800 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $40,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,105. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $39,981.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,343.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,994 shares of company stock valued at $523,790. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on HWC. Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.89.

Hancock Whitney Stock Down 1.2 %

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $51.39 on Tuesday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a twelve month low of $36.70 and a twelve month high of $57.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $525.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.54 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

