New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.29 Million Stock Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $7,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Penumbra by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1,473.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1,845.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.56, for a total transaction of $3,068,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 867,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,472,573.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.56, for a total value of $3,068,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 867,582 shares in the company, valued at $177,472,573.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total value of $105,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,855,854.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,368 shares of company stock valued at $6,893,118. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $244.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Penumbra from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Penumbra from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Penumbra from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.67.

Penumbra Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of PEN opened at $229.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 5.82. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.00 and a 52-week high of $277.34. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.87, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.51.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Penumbra had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $301.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

