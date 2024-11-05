New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.96 Million Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Crown were worth $7,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCK. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at about $6,854,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 21.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 341,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,045,000 after acquiring an additional 59,267 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Crown by 1,127.4% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 27,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 25,219 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Crown by 16.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 103,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after acquiring an additional 14,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 139.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,104,000 after acquiring an additional 71,227 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCK shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.62.

In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.89, for a total value of $958,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,970,007.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Crown news, Director James H. Miller sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $96,173.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,734.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.89, for a total value of $958,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,970,007.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,506 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,799. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CCK opened at $93.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.12 and its 200 day moving average is $85.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.61 and a 12 month high of $98.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 114.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

