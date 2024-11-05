New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Post were worth $7,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Post during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Post during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Post during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Post by 263.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the second quarter worth $62,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.94 per share, with a total value of $225,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,546.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

POST opened at $109.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.27 and a 200 day moving average of $109.54. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.83 and a fifty-two week high of $118.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.05.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Post from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Post from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

