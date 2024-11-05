New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 14,384 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,384 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $7,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 44.9% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,029,000 after purchasing an additional 743,595 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 144.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 482,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,571,000 after acquiring an additional 285,001 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 228.6% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 328,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,009,000 after acquiring an additional 228,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,400,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,044,000 after acquiring an additional 196,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $7,696,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACI Worldwide Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $50.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.80 and a 200 day moving average of $42.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.19. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $53.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACIW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on ACI Worldwide from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com cut ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ACI Worldwide

About ACI Worldwide

(Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.