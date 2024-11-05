New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,786 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $7,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKSI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 196.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 53.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 349 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Edward Williams sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.71, for a total transaction of $213,678.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MKS Instruments news, EVP John Edward Williams sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.71, for a total value of $213,678.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $31,891.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,805.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,325 shares of company stock valued at $272,795 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MKS Instruments Price Performance

MKS Instruments stock opened at $99.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 905.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.24. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.04 and a 52 week high of $147.40.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.51. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MKSI shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.