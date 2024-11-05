New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,530 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $6,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 3.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,833,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,518,176,000 after acquiring an additional 278,607 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in Paylocity by 27.1% in the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 810,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,840,000 after purchasing an additional 172,807 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in Paylocity by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 579,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,447,000 after buying an additional 98,478 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,324,000 after acquiring an additional 21,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Paylocity by 58.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 335,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,296,000 after buying an additional 123,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $191.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.30. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $129.94 and a 12-month high of $193.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Paylocity

Insider Activity at Paylocity

In other Paylocity news, SVP Rachit Lohani sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $107,142.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,474,772.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.