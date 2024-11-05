New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 349 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Mohawk Industries worth $7,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at about $446,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 155.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 52.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $99,963.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,979,665.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $347,645.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,369 shares in the company, valued at $18,042,624.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $99,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,979,665.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,660 shares of company stock worth $550,488. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $136.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $164.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MHK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $141.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $161.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.08.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

