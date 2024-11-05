New York State Teachers Retirement System Takes Position in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 108,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,639,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAY. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the third quarter worth $28,000. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in Dayforce in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dayforce in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000.
Insider Buying and Selling at Dayforce
In other news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $40,746.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,269.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dayforce news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $40,746.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,074 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,269.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $63,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,428,062.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,643 shares of company stock valued at $307,617 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
Dayforce Stock Performance
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have commented on DAY. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dayforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Dayforce from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Dayforce from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Dayforce in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.67.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dayforce
About Dayforce
Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
Further Reading
