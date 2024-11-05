New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 15,412 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of LKQ worth $8,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of LKQ by 94.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 33.5% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of LKQ by 29.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LKQ shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $37.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.78%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

