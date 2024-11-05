New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of MSA Safety worth $7,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in MSA Safety by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after buying an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 231.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 63,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after acquiring an additional 44,625 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 80.9% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the first quarter valued at $3,625,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in MSA Safety by 13,226.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 69,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,467,000 after purchasing an additional 69,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

MSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MSA Safety from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair upgraded shares of MSA Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

MSA Safety stock opened at $164.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.99. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1-year low of $157.34 and a 1-year high of $200.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $432.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.48%.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

