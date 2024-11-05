Nextdoor (KIND) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Nextdoor to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Nextdoor has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $63.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.80 million. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 65.63% and a negative return on equity of 22.69%. On average, analysts expect Nextdoor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nextdoor alerts:

Nextdoor Stock Down 2.0 %

KIND opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $919.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.08. Nextdoor has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $2.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KIND

Insider Activity at Nextdoor

In other news, General Counsel Sophia Schwartz sold 17,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $45,224.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 304,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,038.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nextdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.