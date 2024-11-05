Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 101.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter worth $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 10,045.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 28.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Alexis Depree sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $464,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,928,479.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nordstrom Price Performance

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.84. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $24.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on JWN. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays raised Nordstrom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Further Reading

