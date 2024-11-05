Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 487 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in ChampionX by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in ChampionX by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in ChampionX by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Stock Performance

ChampionX stock opened at $28.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $39.95. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.89.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). ChampionX had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $906.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ChampionX from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

