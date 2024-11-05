Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,788 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 351.7% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,007 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 7,141.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 56,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,950,000 after purchasing an additional 55,847 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 19,113 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 151,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

Hasbro stock opened at $66.06 on Tuesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $73.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 47.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently -60.34%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

