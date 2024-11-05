Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 23.3% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 15,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 67.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 15,156 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 68,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 14.8% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Price Performance

EFC stock opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average of $12.47. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 73.16, a quick ratio of 73.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.99.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Ellington Financial had a net margin of 103.55% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $33.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.09%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Ellington Financial from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ellington Financial

In other Ellington Financial news, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $174,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 168,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,120.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

