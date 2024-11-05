Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 125.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,628 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,087,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,378,000 after buying an additional 346,414 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Nutanix by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,358,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,024,000 after buying an additional 985,421 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Nutanix by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,988,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,196,000 after buying an additional 462,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Nutanix by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,738,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,548,000 after buying an additional 256,156 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 47.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,482,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,308,000 after acquiring an additional 477,838 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,430,996.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,145.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nutanix news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,430,996.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,145.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $714,968.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,868 shares in the company, valued at $7,411,022.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTNX opened at $62.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.50. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.28 and a 1-year high of $73.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of -120.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $547.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.12 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nutanix from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Nutanix from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Nutanix from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

