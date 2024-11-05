Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 64,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,295,000 after purchasing an additional 26,245 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the third quarter valued at $4,095,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair raised shares of MSA Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $164.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.79. MSA Safety Incorporated has a one year low of $157.34 and a one year high of $200.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.99.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $432.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.95 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

