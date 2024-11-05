Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $587,000 Holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caleres were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 1.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 2.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 1.4% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 3.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 4.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Caleres from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Caleres Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CAL opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.26. Caleres, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $44.51.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The textile maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $683.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.80 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Caleres’s payout ratio is presently 6.06%.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

