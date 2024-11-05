Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $604,000 Stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.8% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 7.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Price Performance

Shares of JBSS stock opened at $83.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.31 and its 200-day moving average is $97.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.66 million, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.11. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $108.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.06.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $269.57 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 4.90%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

(Free Report)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Featured Stories

