Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $605,000 Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,418 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 7,618 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,778,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of SEA by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 892,969 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $63,776,000 after acquiring an additional 196,506 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Investment Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $587,544,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 579.1% during the 3rd quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 105,943 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after acquiring an additional 90,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $95.19 on Tuesday. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $101.93. The company has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a PE ratio of -271.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.87.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.54.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

