Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $611,000 Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,376 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2,093.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000.

DRH opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

DRH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

