Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $651,000 Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,909 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 584.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHO. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Shares of SHO stock opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $11.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.16). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

