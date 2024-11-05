Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $702,000 Stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,176 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter valued at about $43,673,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 13.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,533,000 after purchasing an additional 189,878 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the third quarter worth about $70,960,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 14.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 789,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,167,000 after purchasing an additional 98,465 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 8.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 675,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,652,000 after purchasing an additional 54,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $71.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.24. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52-week low of $51.18 and a 52-week high of $75.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.29 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 13.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is 84.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bank of Hawaii

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Hawaii

In other Bank of Hawaii news, insider Matthew Emerson sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $97,925.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,717 shares in the company, valued at $991,327.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

(Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.