Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $737,000 Stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corpay were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corpay by 246.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Corpay from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Corpay from $327.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Corpay from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Corpay from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.46.

Corpay stock opened at $329.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Corpay, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.37 and a 12-month high of $355.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $322.76 and its 200 day moving average is $295.07. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.04. Corpay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 38.93%. The company had revenue of $975.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. Corpay’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

