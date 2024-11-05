Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $776,000 Holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 6,650.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in QuantumScape by 475.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in QuantumScape by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in QuantumScape by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QS stock opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 4.60. QuantumScape Co. has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $10.03. The company has a quick ratio of 8.66, a current ratio of 14.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average of $5.79.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.14.

In related news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 12,908 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $76,931.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 254,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,453.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $189,992.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,073,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,890.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 12,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $76,931.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,453.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 903,591 shares of company stock valued at $5,195,582 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

