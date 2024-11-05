Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $830,000 Stock Holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,911 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Uniti Group worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 80,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 6,798 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 18.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 126,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 19,830 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 75,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 208,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,276,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,934,000 after buying an additional 91,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Uniti Group Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.31. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $6.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.29.

Uniti Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.