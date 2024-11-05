Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $946,000 Stake in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,979 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in COPT Defense Properties were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDP. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 58,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC grew its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period.

Get COPT Defense Properties alerts:

COPT Defense Properties Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CDP opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.98. COPT Defense Properties has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $33.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average of $27.53.

COPT Defense Properties Dividend Announcement

COPT Defense Properties ( NYSE:CDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $189.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. COPT Defense Properties’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other COPT Defense Properties news, COO Britt A. Snider bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.41 per share, for a total transaction of $29,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,820. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, COPT Defense Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CDP

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for COPT Defense Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COPT Defense Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.