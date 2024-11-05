Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TKO. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in TKO Group by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in TKO Group by 39.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in TKO Group in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 388.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TKO Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $118.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.10. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $130.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). TKO Group had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $851.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. TKO Group’s quarterly revenue was up 178.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TKO Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at TKO Group

In other news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $3,560,543.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,822.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

