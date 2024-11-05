Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) by 639.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,592 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janux Therapeutics were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 21.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $5,715,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,676,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 234.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 16,864 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JANX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.44.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance

Janux Therapeutics stock opened at $55.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.40 and a beta of 3.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.28 and its 200-day moving average is $46.19. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $65.60.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.77 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 291.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 709.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Janux Therapeutics

In other Janux Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $44,297.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,454.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Janux Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $44,297.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,454.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Alan Campbell sold 25,000 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $1,157,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,054 shares in the company, valued at $14,219,670.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,610 shares of company stock worth $19,288,666 in the last ninety days. 29.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

