Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,774 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 103.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 66,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 33,542 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 7.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter valued at about $976,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 0.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 66,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQC opened at $19.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.92 and a beta of 0.27. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.62.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

