Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 6,862 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KP Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $1,592,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 7.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 40.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 23.2% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $339,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen raised Lattice Semiconductor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.08.

Insider Activity

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,008,698.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,341 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,771.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $60,343.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,732.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,008,698.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,771.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $51.89 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $85.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

