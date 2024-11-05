Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Spire by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Spire by 17.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Spire by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 15,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Spire by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

Insider Transactions at Spire

In other Spire news, VP Gerard J. Gorla sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $32,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,899.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Spire from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Spire from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.50 to $60.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Spire

Spire Price Performance

Spire stock opened at $62.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.52. Spire Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.36 and a 1 year high of $68.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.35.

Spire Profile

(Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.