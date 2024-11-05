Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 70,054 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,054 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 612,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 484,332 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 74.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 248,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 106,290 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 104,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 821.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 392,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 349,954 shares during the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ VLY opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $11.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average of $7.99.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $921.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.87 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 9.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 70.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VLY. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VLY

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.