Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,688 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,688 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPP. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 282.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,786,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,869 shares during the last quarter. B&I Capital AG boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 23.4% in the second quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 1,699,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after acquiring an additional 322,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,290,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 43,728 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 50.6% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,240,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after acquiring an additional 416,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 78.0% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,224,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 536,540 shares during the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hudson Pacific Properties

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, COO Andy Wattula sold 9,356 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $49,399.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,439.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Andy Wattula sold 9,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $49,399.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,068 shares in the company, valued at $322,439.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 9,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $48,292.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,713 shares in the company, valued at $19,307.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.05. The firm has a market cap of $600.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.50). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

