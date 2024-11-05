Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,100 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $186,203.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,334.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $187,096.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,553.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $186,203.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,334.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNO Financial Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $35.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.01. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.55 and a 200 day moving average of $30.95.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.29. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.