Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,740 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,245 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWN. Joule Financial LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 55,421 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 88,912 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 590,130 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 340.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 28,490 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SWN opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $7.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.98.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

