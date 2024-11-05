Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the 1st quarter valued at $899,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Bunge Global by 2,975.7% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 80,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 77,844 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bunge Global by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 41,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the 1st quarter valued at $1,951,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $84.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.66 and a 200 day moving average of $101.63. Bunge Global SA has a 52-week low of $82.45 and a 52-week high of $114.92.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

