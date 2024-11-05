Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,925 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 117.7% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,812. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,298,812. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.83 per share, for a total transaction of $80,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,284.90. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DG opened at $82.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $168.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DG shares. Argus dropped their price target on Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Daiwa America lowered Dollar General from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Melius Research started coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dollar General from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Dollar General from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.84.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

