Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the third quarter worth about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $114.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.00. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $82.64 and a 12 month high of $118.55. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.20 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.42%.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

