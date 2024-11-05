Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.56.
A number of research analysts have commented on NOK shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Danske upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $4.36 to $4.35 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 15.9% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 32,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 49.2% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 3.5% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 412,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 13,940 shares in the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.
