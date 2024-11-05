Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Free Report) by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,122 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Noodles & Company were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Noodles & Company by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 132,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,414,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,611,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,308,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,807,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Noodles & Company Stock Down 2.6 %

NDLS stock opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.58. Noodles & Company has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $52.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 42.03% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $127.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.