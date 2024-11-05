Norris Perne & French LLP MI Raises Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $1,888,088,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $800,130,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,445,185,000 after buying an additional 3,252,451 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19,920.7% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 2,801,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,632,000 after buying an additional 2,787,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6,239.1% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,456,000 after buying an additional 1,396,194 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $219.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $142.79 and a 1-year high of $226.75. The company has a market capitalization of $618.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.